Today is Saturday, April 24, the 114th day of 2021. There are 251 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 24, 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
Also on this date:
In 1800, Congress approved a bill establishing the Library of Congress.
In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.
In 1915, in what’s considered the start of the Armenian genocide, the Ottoman Empire began rounding up Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople.
In 1960, rioting erupted in Biloxi, Miss., after Black protesters staging a “wade-in” at a whites-only beach were attacked by a crowd of hostile whites.
Fun fact
Hershey’s Kisses are named that after the kissing sound the deposited chocolate makes as it falls from the machine on the conveyor belt when being made.
They eat what?!
Betamax is a dish in the Phillipines, made of congealed chicken’s blood, as well as pig. It is a gelantinous rectangular shape and reddish-brown color.
Trending words
“Bogart:” verb; (BOH-gahrt). Definition: To cause (someone) to do something by means of force or coercion: bully, or to use the entirety of or consume without sharing.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director-producer Richard Donner is 91. Actor Shirley MacLaine is 87. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 79. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 78. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 76. R&B singer Ann Peebles is 74. Actor Michael O’Keefe is 66. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 64. Actor Glenn Morshower is 62. Rock musician Billy Gould is 58. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 57. Rock musician Patty Schemel is 54. Actor Stacy Haiduk is 53. Actor Aidan Gillen is 53. Actor Melinda Clarke is 52. Actor Rory McCann is 52. Latin pop singer Alejandro Fernandez is 50. Country-rock musician Brad Morgan (Drive-By Truckers) is 50. Rock musician Brian Marshall (Creed; Alter Bridge) is 48. Actor Derek Luke is 47. Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 46. Actor Eric Balfour is 44. Actor Rebecca Mader is 44. Country singer Rebecca Lynn Howard is 42. Country singer Danny Gokey is 41. Actor Reagan Gomez is 41. Actor Austin Nichols is 41. Actor Sasha Barrese is 40. Contemporary Christian musician Jasen Rauch (Red) is 40. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 39. Country singer Carly Pearce is 31. Actor Joe Keery is 29. Actor Jack Quaid is 29. Actor Doc Shaw is 29. Actor Jordan Fisher is 27. Golfer Lydia Ko is 24.
