Today is Tuesday, Sept. 13, the 256th day of 2022. There are 109 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 13, 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.
Also on this date:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.
In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the U.S. Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.
In 1962, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett rejected the U.S. Supreme Court’s order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student, declaring in a televised address, “We will not drink from the cup of genocide.”
Fun fact
Kentucky is home to the largest cave system on Earth.
Riddle me this
What time is it when an elephant sits on a fence?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Obliterate:” verb; (uh-BLIT-uh-rayt). Definition: To remove from existence; to destroy utterly all trace, indication or significance of.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Barbara Bain is 91. Actor Eileen Fulton (“As the World Turns”) is 89. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 81. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 78. Singer Peter Cetera is 78. Actor Christine Estabrook is 72. Actor Jean Smart is 71. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 70. Record producer Don Was is 70. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 68. Actor-comedian Geri Jewell is 66. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 61. Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 61. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 58. Rock musician Zak Starkey is 57. Actor/comedian Jeff Ross is 57. Actor Louis Mandylor is 56. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 55. Rock musician Steve Perkins is 55. Actor Roger Howarth is 54. Actor Dominic Fumusa is 53. Actor Louise Lombard is 52. Former tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 51. Country singer Aaron Benward (Blue County) is 49. Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 47. Actor Scott Vickaryous is 47. Singer Fiona Apple is 45. Actor Ben Savage is 42. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 29. Actor Mitch Holleman is 27. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 26.
Riddle answer: Time to get a new fence.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
