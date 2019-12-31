Today is Tuesday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2019.
Today in history
On Dec. 31, 1986, 97 people were killed when fire broke out in the Dupont Plaza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Three hotel workers later pleaded guilty in connection with the blaze.)
Also on this date:
In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, the British repulsed an attack by Continental Army generals Richard Montgomery and Benedict Arnold at Quebec; Montgomery was killed.
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1951, the Marshall Plan expired after distributing more than $12 billion in foreign aid.
In 1974, private U.S. citizens were allowed to buy and own gold for the first time in more than 40 years.
Fun fact
A mantis shrimp can swing its claw so fast that it boils the water around it and creates a flash of light.
Riddle me this
What question can someone ask all day long, always get completely different answers, and yet all the answers could be correct?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Kowtow:” verb; (KOW-tow). Definition: To show obsequious deference: fawn, or to kneel and touch the forehead to the ground in token of homage, worship or deep respect.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV producer George Schlatter is 90. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 82. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 79. Actress Sarah Miles is 78. Actress Barbara Carrera is 78. Rock musician Andy Summers is 77. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 76. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 75. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 73. Actor Tim Matheson is 72. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 72. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 71. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 68. Actor James Remar is 66. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 60. Singer Paul Westerberg is 60. Actor Don Diamont is 57. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 57. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 56. Actress Gong Li is 54. Author Nicholas Sparks is 54. Actor Lance Reddick is 50. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 47. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 44. Donald Trump Jr. is 42. Rapper PSY (Park Jae-sang) is 42. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 40. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 40. Actor Ricky Whittle is 40. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is 40. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 34. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 24.
Riddle answer: What time is it?
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.