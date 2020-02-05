Today is Wednesday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2020. There are 330 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 5, 2001, four disciples of Osama bin Laden went on trial in New York in the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa. (The four were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
Also on this date:
- In 1811, George, the Prince of Wales, was named Prince Regent because of the mental illness of his father, Britain’s King George III.
- In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting about 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea with the loss of more than 200 people.
- In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
- In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers as many as 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.
Fun fact
It’s an urban legend that driving a vehicle barefoot is illegal in the U.S. None of the 50 states have a law that requires you to be wearing footwear while driving.
That’s punny
Question: What do you call an everyday potato?
Answer: A commentator.
Trending words
“Perfidy:” noun; (pur·fuh·dee). Definition: The quality or state of being faithless or disloyal: treachery, or an act or an instance of disloyalty.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is 86. Actor Stuart Damon is 83. Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 82. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 81. Actor David Selby is 79. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 79. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 78. Movie director Michael Mann is 77. Rock singer Al Kooper is 76. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 74. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 73. Actress Barbara Hershey is 72. Actor Christopher Guest is 72. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 72. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 59. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58. Actress Laura Linney is 56. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 56. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 54. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 53. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 52. Singer Bobby Brown is 51. Actor Michael Sheen is 51. Actor David Chisum is 50. Country singer Sara Evans is 49. Country singer Tyler Farr is 36. Neo-soul musician Mark Shusterman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 35. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 33. Actor Alex Brightman is 33. Actor Henry Golding is 33. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 32. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 31. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 21.
