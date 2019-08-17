Today is Saturday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2019. There are 136 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 17, 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
Also on this date:
- In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
- In 1943, the Allied conquest of Sicily during World War II was completed as U.S. and British forces entered Messina.
- In 1969, Hurricane Camille slammed into the Mississippi coast as a Category 5 storm that was blamed for 256 U.S. deaths, three in Cuba.
- In 1998, President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was “wrong,” and criticized Kenneth Starr’s investigation.
Fun fact
The world’s smallest mammal, a bumblebee bat, weighs about the same as a U.S. dime. Native to Myanmar and Thailand, these bats are endangered.
They eat what?!
In some parts of Canada, one can indulge in moose heart, which is literally a roasted moose heart filled with stuffing.
Trending words
“Garniture:” noun; (gar·ni·ture). Definition: Embellishment, trimming or a set of decorative objects.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 93. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 78. Actor Robert DeNiro is 76. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 73. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 72. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 70. Actor Robert Joy is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 67. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 66. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 64. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 62. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 61. Author Jonathan Franzen is 60. Actor Sean Penn is 59. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 57. Singer Maria McKee is 55. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 54. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 53. Actor David Conrad is 52. Actress Helen McCrory is 51. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 50. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 50. Rapper Posdnuos is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 49. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 48. Actor Bryton James is 33. Actor Brady Corbet is 31. Actor Austin Butler is 28. Actress Taissa Farmiga is 25. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.