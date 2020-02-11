Today is Tuesday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2020. There are 324 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 11, 1979, followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seized power in Iran.
Also on this date:
In 1531, the Church of England grudgingly accepted King Henry VIII as its supreme head.
In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln bade farewell to his adopted hometown of Springfield, Ill., as he headed to Washington for his inauguration.
In 1937, a six-week-old sit-down strike against General Motors ended, with the company agreeing to recognize the United Automobile Workers Union.
In 1968, New York City’s fourth and current Madison Square Garden, located on Manhattan’s West Side at the site of what used to be the Pennsylvania Station building, opened with a “Salute to the USO” hosted by Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. (The same evening, the New York Rangers played their final game at the third Garden, tying the Detroit Red Wings 3-3.)
In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.
In 1990, South African black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.
Fun fact
Japan has installed special concrete tunnels under some of their train tracks to allow for turtles to cross the tracks.
Riddle me this
Riddle: What can you keep after giving to someone?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Scumble:” verb; (SKUM-bul). Definition: To make (something, such as color or a painting) less brilliant by covering with a thin coat of opaque or semiopaque color applied with a nearly dry brush; to soften the lines or colors of (a drawing) by rubbing lightly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Conrad Janis is 92. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 88. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 86. Actress Tina Louise is 82. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 79. Actor Philip Anglim is 68. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 67. Actress Catherine Hickland is 64. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 64. Actress Carey Lowell is 59. Singer Sheryl Crow is 58. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 56. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 51. Actor Damian Lewis is 49. Actress Marisa Petroro is 48. Singer D’Angelo is 46. Actor Brice Beckham is 44. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 43. Singer-actress Brandy is 41. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelly Rowland is 39. Actress Natalie Dormer is 38. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 36. Actress Q’orianka Kilcher is 30. Actor Taylor Lautner is 28.
Answer: Your word.
