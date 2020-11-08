Today is Sunday, Nov. 8, the 313th day of 2020. There are 53 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 8, 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.
Also on this date:
In 1793, the Louvre began admitting the public, even though the French museum had been officially open since August.
In 1861, during the Civil War, the USS San Jacinto intercepted a British mail steamer, the Trent, and detained a pair of Confederate diplomats who were enroute to Europe to seek support for the Southern cause. (Although the Trent Affair strained relations between the United States and Britain, the matter was quietly resolved with the release of the diplomats the following January.)
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won re-election as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.
In 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”
In 1950, during the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as U.S. Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.
In 1960, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.
Fun fact
Tigers have striped skin, not just striped fur.
Just for laughs
I married my wife for her looks ...
... though not the ones she been giving me lately.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Erudite:” adjective; (AIR-uh-dyte), Definition: Having or showing knowledge that is gained by studying.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Norman Lloyd is 106. Actor Alain Delon is 85. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 76. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 68. Actor Alfre Woodard is 68. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 66. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 66. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 63. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 59. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 54. Actor Roxana Zal is 51. Singer Diana King is 50. Actor Matthew Rhys is 46. Actor Tara Reid is 45. Country singer Bucky Covington is 43. Actor Dania Ramirez is 41. Actor Azura Skye is 39. Actor Chris Rankin is 37. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 35. Actor Jessica Lowndes is 32. R&B singer SZA is 31. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall, She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.