Today is Friday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2021. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Also on this date:
In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.
In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Va., just outside Washington, D.C.
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.
Fun fact
Oranges are a hybrid of tangerines and pomelos.
Fitness factoids
1. Fats help regulate your body temperature.
2. Approximately 60 percent of your brain matter consists of fats that create all the cell membranes in your body.
3. Magnesium plays a critical role in nerve cell development and optimal functioning.
Trending words
“Tribulation:” noun; (trib-yuh-LAY-shun). Definition: A trying experience; unhappiness, pain or suffering.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 88. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 82. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 86. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 78. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 76. Singer Fee Waybill is 73. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 70. Comedian Rita Rudner is 68. Director-actor Paul Feig is 59. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 59. Singer BeBe Winans is 59. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 58. Actor Kyle Chandler is 56. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 56. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 55. Actor Malik Yoba is 54. Rock singer Anastacia is 53. Actor Matthew Settle is 52. Rapper Vin Rock (Naughty By Nature) is 51. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 50. Actor Felix Solis is 50. R&B singer Marcus Sanders (Hi-Five) is 48. Actor-singer Nona Gaye is 47. Singer-actor Constantine Maroulis is 46. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 46. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 42. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 42. Actor Billy Miller is 42. Rock musician Jon Walker is 36. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 36. Actor Danielle Brooks is 32. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 32. Actor-singer Denyse Tontz is 27. NHL center Auston Matthews is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.