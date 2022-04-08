Today is Friday, April 8, the 98th day of 2022. There are 267 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.
Also on this date:
In 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)
In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Ala., claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.
In 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for popular election of U.S. senators (as opposed to appointment by state legislatures), was ratified. President Woodrow Wilson became the first chief executive since John Adams to address Congress in person as he asked lawmakers to enact tariff reform.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered a freeze on wages and prices to combat inflation.
Fun fact
Uncut pumpkins can be stored up to three months in a dry, dark, cool place.
Fitness factoids
1. According to Mayoclinic.com, sitting in front of the television or at a desk for more than 5 hours can increase the risk of early death.
2. Twenty minutes of moderate exercise daily can improve the immune system.
3. Aerobic exercise can promote the generation of new brain cells.
Trending words
“Salient:” adjective; (SAIL-yunt). Definition: Standing out conspicuously, being prominent or of notable significance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Shecky Greene is 96. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 85. “Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 81. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 81. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 80. Actor Stuart Pankin is 76. Rock musician Steve Howe is 75. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 75. Movie director John Madden is 73. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71. Actor John Schneider is 62. “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 61. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 60. Singer Julian Lennon is 59. Actor Dean Norris is 59. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks is 59. Actor Robin Wright is 56. Actor Patricia Arquette is 54. Actor JR Bourne is 52. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 52. Rock musician Darren Jessee is 51. Actor Emma Caulfield is 49. Actor Katee Sackhoff is 42. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 41. Rock singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Actor Kirsten Storms is 38. Actor Sadie Calvano is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.