Today is Tuesday, Nov. 17, the 322nd day of 2020. There are 44 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 17, 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building.
Also on this date:
In 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
In 1889, the Union Pacific Railroad Co. began direct, daily railroad service between Chicago and Portland, Ore., as well as Chicago and San Francisco.
In 1911, the historically African-American fraternity Omega Psi Phi was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
In 1969, the first round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the United States and the Soviet Union opened in Helsinki, Finland.
In 1970, the Soviet Union landed an unmanned, remote-controlled vehicle on the moon, the Lunokhod 1.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Fla.: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
Fun fact
At room temperature, the average air molecule travels at the speed of a rifle bullet.
Riddle me this
You walk across a bridge and you see a boat full of people, yet there isn’t a single person on board. How is that possible?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Iota:” noun. Definition 1: An infinitesimal amount. Definition 2: The ninth letter of the Greek alphabet.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 86. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 79. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 78. Actor Lauren Hutton is 77. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 76. Movie director Roland Joffe is 75. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 72. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 71. Actor Stephen Root is 69. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 63. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 62. Actor William Moses is 61. Entertainer RuPaul is 60. Actor Dylan Walsh is 57. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 56. Actor Sophie Marceau is 54. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 54. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 53 Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 53. Actor David Ramsey is 49. Actor Leonard Roberts is 48. Actor Leslie Bibb is 47. Actor Brandon Call is 44. Country singer Aaron Lines is 43. Actor Rachel McAdams is 42. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 40. MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 37. Actor Justin Cooper is 32. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 32. Actor Raquel Castro is 26.
Riddle answer: All the people on the boat are married.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.