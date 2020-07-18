Today is Saturday, July 18, the 200th day of 2020. There are 166 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 18, 2013, Detroit, which was once the very symbol of American industrial might, became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, its finances ravaged and its neighborhoods hollowed out by a long, slow decline in population and auto manufacturing.
Also on this date:
In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th’s commander, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed.
In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.
Fun fact
It takes approximately 12 hours for food to entirely digest.
They eat what?!
In Florence, Italy, a person can find cow guts stewing in broth and slung into bread rolls, or served on a plate with spicy or herbed sauces.
Trending words
“Parsimonious:” adjective; (par-suh-MOH-nee-us). Definition: Exhibiting or marked by thrift or economy; frugal to the point of stinginess, sparing or restrained.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 91. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 85. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 82. Musician Brian Auger is 81. Singer Dion DiMucci is 81. Actor James Brolin is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 80. Singer Martha Reeves is 79. Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson (The Raspberries) is 71. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 71. Business mogul Richard Branson is 70. Actress Margo Martindale is 69. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 66. Actress Audrey Landers is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 63. Rock musician Nigel Twist (The Alarm) is 63. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson is 60. Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 59. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 58. Rock musician Jack Irons is 58. Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 56. Actor Vin Diesel is 53. Actor Grant Bowler is 52. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 49. Rock musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down; Scars on Broadway) is 45. Movie director Jared Hess is 41. Actor Jason Weaver is 41. Actress Kristen Bell is 40. Actor Michiel Huisman is 39. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 38. Actress Priyanka Chopra is 38. Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) is 37. Actor Chace Crawford is 35. Actor James Norton is 35. Musician Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) is 34. Actor Travis Milne is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.