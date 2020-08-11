Today is Tuesday, Aug. 11, the 224th day of 2020. There are 142 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 11, 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)
Also on this date:
In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island (a former military prison) in San Francisco Bay.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1952, Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning a reign lasting nearly 47 years.
In 1960, the African country of Chad became independent of France.
In 1964, the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night” had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly Black Watts section of Los Angeles.
In 1991, Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon released two Western captives: Edward Tracy, an American held nearly five years, and Jerome Leyraud, a Frenchman who’d been abducted by a rival group three days earlier.
In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minn.
Fun fact
Apple trees take four to five years to produce their first fruit.
Riddle me this
Mike is a butcher. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. What does he weigh?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Denigrate:” verb. Definition: To attack the reputation of or to deny the importance or validity of: belittle.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Arlene Dahl is 95. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 77. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 77. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 74. Country singer John Conlee is 74. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 61. Actor Viola Davis is 55. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 55. Actor Duane Martin is 55. Rhythm-and-blues musician Chris Dave is 52. Actor Anna Gunn is 52. Actor Ashley Jensen is 52. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 52. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 50. Actor Nigel Harman is 47. Actor Will Friedle is 44. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 41. Actor Merritt Wever is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 37. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 36. Singer J-Boog is 35. Rapper Asher Roth is 35.
Riddle answer: Meat.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.