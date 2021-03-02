Today is Tuesday, March 2, the 61st day of 2021. There are 304 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 2, 1932, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which moved the date of the presidential inauguration from March 4 to Jan. 20, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.
Also on this date:
In 1867, Howard University, a historically Black school of higher learning in Washington, D.C., was founded. Congress passed, over President Andrew Johnson’s veto, the first of four Reconstruction Acts.
In 1877, Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, even though Tilden had won the popular vote.
In 1917, Puerto Ricans were granted U.S. citizenship as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act.
In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II; U.S. and Australian warplanes were able to inflict heavy damage on an Imperial Japanese convoy.
In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)
Fun fact
A recent study involved training pigs to play video games with their snouts. The study also demonstrated that the pigs were able to “think abstractly and do fairly advanced conceptual learning.”
Riddle me this
What has a neck but no head?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Chut:” interjection. Definition: Used to express impatience.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor John Cullum is 91. Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 90. Actor Barbara Luna is 82. Author John Irving is 79. Actor Cassie Yates is 70. Actor Laraine Newman is 69. Former Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., is 68. Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is 66. Singer Jay Osmond is 66. Pop musician John Cowsill (the Cowsills) is 65. Former tennis player Kevin Curren is 63. Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 62. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59. Blues singer-musician Alvin Youngblood Hart is 58. Actor Daniel Craig is 53. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 49. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Heather McComb is 44. Actor Rebel Wilson is 41. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 40. NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 39. NHL goalie Henrik Lundqvist is 39. Musician Mike “McDuck” Olson (Lake Street Dive) is 38. Actor Robert Iler is 36. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel is 32. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 24.
Riddle answer: A shirt.
