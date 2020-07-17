Today is Friday, July 17, the 199th day of 2020. There are 167 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 17, 1944, during World War II, 320 men, two-thirds of them African-Americans, were killed when a pair of ammunition ships exploded at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in California.
Also on this date:
In 1717, George Frideric Handel’s “Water Music” was first performed by an orchestra during a boating party on the River Thames, with the musicians on one barge, and King George I listening from another.
In 1862, during the Civil War, Congress approved the Second Confiscation Act, which declared that all slaves taking refuge behind Union lines were to be set free.
In 1945, following Nazi Germany’s surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill began meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.
In 1962, the United States conducted its last atmospheric nuclear test to date, detonating a 20-kiloton device, codenamed Little Feller I, at the Nevada Test Site.
Fun fact
The blob of toothpaste on a toothbrush is called a nurdle.
Fitness factoids
1. Studies show optimism is beneficial to your overall health, and is linked to a healthy heart and can even help ward off diseases.
2. Optimists often have lower blood pressure, which reduces the risk of coronary artery disease as found in a study by scientists at Harvard and Boston Universities.
3. People who are more optimistic also tend to have healthier behaviors — such as diet and exercise — that contribute to longevity.
Trending words
“Frisson:” noun; (free-SAWN). Definition: A brief moment of emotional excitement: shudder, thrill.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.