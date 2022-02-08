Today is Tuesday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2022. There are 326 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 8, 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
Also on this date:
In 1693, a charter was granted for the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg in the Virginia Colony.
In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.
In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
Fun fact
Clocks run “clockwise” because it is the way shadows move across a sundial in the Northern hemisphere. The first clocks were designed that way because people were already used to it.
Riddle me this
What three numbers have the same answer when added together and multiplied together?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Jettison:” verb; (JET-uh-sun). Definition: To throw (something) overboard to lighten a ship or aircraft in distress; figuratively: to get rid of (something).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer-conductor John Williams is 90. Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 82. Actor Nick Nolte is 81. Comedian Robert Klein is 80. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 79. Singer Ron Tyson is 74. Actor Brooke Adams is 73. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 69. Author John Grisham is 67. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 66. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 61. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 59. Actor Missy Yager is 54. Actor Mary McCormack is 53. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 52. Actor Susan Misner is 51. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 48. Actor Seth Green is 48. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 45. Actor William Jackson Harper is 42. Actor Jim Parrack is 41. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 40. Act or-comedian Cecily Strong is 38. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 37. Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 36. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 34. NBA star Klay Thompson is 32. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 32. Actor Karle Warren is 30.
———
Riddle answer: 1, 2 and 3.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.