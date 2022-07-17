Today is Sunday, July 17, the 198th day of 2022. There are 167 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 17, 1944, during World War II, 320 men, two-thirds of them African-Americans, were killed when a pair of ammunition ships exploded at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in Californi.
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, Congress approved the Second Confiscation Act, which declared that all slaves taking refuge behind Union lines were to be set free.
In 1945, following Nazi Germany’s surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill began meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.
In 1955, Disneyland had its opening day in Anaheim, Calif.
In 1975, an Apollo spaceship docked with a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit in the first superpower link-up of its kind.
In 1981, 114 people were killed when a pair of suspended walkways above the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed during a tea dance.
In 1996, TWA Flight 800, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, exploded and crashed off Long Island, N.Y., shortly after departing John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 230 people on board.
Fun fact
In one year, an acre of trees can absorb as much carbon as is produced by a car driven as many as 8,700 miles.
Just for laughs
I would love to get paid to sleep.
It would be a dream job.
Trending words
“Eccentric:” adjective; (ik-SEN-trik). Definition: People and things that deviate from conventional or accepted usage or behavior, especially in odd or whimsical ways; also used technically to mean deviating from a circular path; located elsewhere than at the geometric center.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Donald Sutherland is 87. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 82. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 75. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 73. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 71. Actor David Hasselhoff is 70. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 70. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 68. Television producer Mark Burnett is 62. Actor Nancy Giles is 62. Singer Regina Belle is 59. Country singer Craig Morgan is 58. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 55. Actor Andre Royo is 54. Actor Bitty Schram is 54. Actor Jason Clarke is 53. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 53. Rapper Sole’ is 49. Country singer Luke Bryan is 46. Actor Eric Winter is 46. Actor Mike Vogel is 43. Actor Tom Cullen is 37. Actor Brando Eaton is 36. R&B singer Jeremih is 35. Actor Summer Bishil is 34. Actor Billie Lourd is 30. Actor Leo Howard is 25.
