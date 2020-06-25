Today is Thursday, June 25, the 177th day of 2020. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
Also on this date:
In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution.
In 1867, barbed wire was patented by Lucien B. Smith of Kent, Ohio.
In 1910, President William Howard Taft signed the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.
In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. About 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
Fun fact
Wearing headphones for just an hour could increase the bacteria in your ear by 700 times.
Record setters
The largest cookie measured 8,120 feet² and was made by the Immaculate Baking Company in Flat Rock, N.C., on May 17, 2003. The chocolate chip cookie weighed 40,000 pounds and had a diameter of 101 feet.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Envisage:” verb; (in-VIZ-ij). Definition: To view or regard in a certain way or to have a mental picture of especially in advance of realization.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress June Lockhart is 95. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 87. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Floyd is 83. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 81. Actress Mary Beth Peil is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 78. Singer Carly Simon is 75. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 73. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 72. Rock singer Tim Finn is 68. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 66. Actor Michael Sabatino is 65. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 59. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 57. Actress Erica Gimpel is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 54. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 53. Contemporary Christian musician Sean Kelly (formerly with Sixpence None the Richer) is 49. Actress Angela Kinsey is 49. Rock musician Mario Calire is 46. Actress Linda Cardellini is 45.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought for today: “Nothing is a bigger waste of time than regretting the past and worrying about the future.” Civil rights activist James Meredith