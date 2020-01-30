Today is Thursday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2020. There are 336 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.
Also on this date:
In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for high treason.
In 1945, during World War II, a Soviet submarine torpedoed the German ship MV Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea with the loss of more than 9,000 lives, most of them war refugees; roughly 1,000 people survived. Adolf Hitler marked the 12th anniversary of his appointment as Germany’s chancellor with his last public speech in which he called on Germans to keep resisting until victory.
In 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)
In 1962, two members of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act were killed when their seven-person pyramid collapsed during a performance at the State Fair Coliseum in Detroit.
In 1969, The Beatles staged an impromptu concert atop Apple headquarters in London; it was the group’s last public performance.
Fun fact
You’re more sensitive to smells when you’re hungry.
Record setters
Lilieput holds the record of shortest living domestic cat in the world. The munchkin cat measured 5.25 inches from the floor to the shoulders on July 19, 2013.
Trending words
“Mamba:” noun; (maam·buh). Definition: Any of several chiefly arboreal venomous green or black elapid snakes (genus Dendroaspis) of sub-Saharan Africa.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Gene Hackman is 90. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 83. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 83. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 83. Country singer Norma Jean is 82. Rhythm-and-blues musician William King (The Commodores) is 71. Singer Phil Collins is 69. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 69. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 65. Actress Ann Dowd is 64. Actress-comedian Brett Butler is 62. Singer Jody Watley is 61. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 59. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 58. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 54. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 53. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 52. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 48. Actor Christian Bale is 46. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 46. Actress Olivia Colman is 46. Actress-singer Lena Hall is 40. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 40. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 40. Actress Mary Hollis Inboden is 34. Actress Kylie Bunbury is 31. Actor Jake Thomas is 30. Actress Danielle Campbell is 25.
