Today in history:
On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice (he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate).
Also on this date:
In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pa., to camp for the winter.
In 1843, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens, was first published in England.
In 1915, legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf was born in Paris. German psychiatrist Alois Alzheimer, who discovered the pathological condition of dementia, died in Breslau (now Wroclaw), Poland, at age 51.
In 1946, war broke out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launched widespread attacks against the French.
In 1960, fire broke out on the hangar deck of the nearly completed aircraft carrier USS Constellation at the New York Naval Shipyard; 50 civilian workers were killed.
In 1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.
In 1974, Nelson A. Rockefeller was sworn in as the 41st vice president of the United States in the U.S. Senate chamber by Chief Justice Warren Burger with President Gerald R. Ford looking on.
Fun fact
There is a landmark in Australia called Mamungkukumpurangkuntjunya Hill.
They eat what?!
A traditional dish eaten in Greenland by inuits during the winter period, particularly over Christmas, Kiviak consists of hundreds of dead auk birds stuffed into a dead seal and left to ferment under a rock for around three months.
Trending words
“Idiopathic:” adjective; (id-ee-uh-PATH-ik). Definition: Arising spontaneously or from an obscure or unknown cause: primary, or peculiar to the individual.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Thought: “Wherever we look upon this earth, the opportunities take shape within the problems.” Nelson A. Rockefeller, former vice president of the U.S. (1908-79)