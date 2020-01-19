Today is Sunday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2020. There are 347 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 19, 1937, millionaire Howard Hughes set a transcontinental air record by flying his monoplane from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., in 7 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.
Also on this date:
In 1807, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was born in Westmoreland County, Va.
In 1861, Georgia became the fifth state to secede from the Union.
In 1915, Germany carried out its first air raid on Britain during World War I, as a pair of Zeppelins dropped bombs onto Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in England.
In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces captured the British protectorate of North Borneo. A German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, N.C., killing 251 people; 71 survived.
In 1944, the federal government relinquished control of the nation’s railroads to their owners following settlement of a wage dispute.
Fun fact
There are 239 different ways to make change for a dollar.
Just for laughs
What did the left eye say to the right eye?
Between you and me, something smells.
Trending words
“Glom:” verb; (GLAHM). Definition: Take, steal, seize or catch.
Today’s birthdays
Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar is 100. Actress Tippi Hedren is 90. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 89. Movie director Richard Lester is 88. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 78. Actress Shelley Fabares is 76. Country singer Dolly Parton is 74. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 73. TV chef Paula Deen is 73. Rock singer Martha Davis is 69. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 68. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 67. Actress Katey Sagal is 66. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 65. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 65. Reggae musician Mickey Virtue is 63. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 62. Actor Paul McCrane is 59. Actor William Ragsdale is 59. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 54. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 52. Singer Trey Lorenz is 51. Actor Shawn Wayans is 49. Rock singer-musician John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) is 49. Actress Drea de Matteo is 48. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 46. Actor Drew Powell is 44. Actress Marsha Thomason is 44. Actress Bitsie Tulloch is 39. Actress Jodie Sweetin is 38. Movie director Damien Chazelle is 35. Actress Shaunette Renee Wilson is 30. Actress Briana Henry is 28. Actor Logan Lerman is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 28. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 24. Actress Lidya Jewett is 13.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.