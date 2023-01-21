Today is Saturday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2023. There are 344 days left in the year.
Today in history
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 12:14 am
On Jan. 21, 2010, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.
Also on this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.
In 1910, the Great Paris Flood began as the rain-swollen Seine River burst its banks, sending water into the French capital.
In 1915, the first Kiwanis Club, dedicated to community service, was founded in Detroit.
In 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.
In 1942, pinball machines were banned in New York City after a court ruled they were gambling devices that relied on chance rather than skill (the ban was lifted in 1976).
In 1950, former State Department official Alger Hiss, accused of being part of a Communist spy ring, was found guilty in New York of lying to a grand jury. (Hiss, who proclaimed his innocence, served less than four years in prison.)
In 1976, British Airways and Air France inaugurated scheduled passenger service on the supersonic Concorde jet.
In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
Fun fact
There are more than 1,800 types of cheese in the world.
They eat what?!
Iguana stew is a common dish on the Carribean.
Trending words
“Implacable:” adjective; (im-PLAK-uh-bul). Definition: Not capable of being appeased, significantly changed, or mitigated; not placable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 83. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 76. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 76. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 73. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 73. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 72. Actor-director Robby Benson is 67. Actor Geena Davis is 67. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 60. Actor Charlotte Ross is 55. Actor John Ducey is 54. Actor Karina Lombard is 54. Actor Ken Leung is 53. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 53. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 51. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 50. Actor Vincent Laresca is 49. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 47. Actor Jerry Trainor is 46. Country singer Phil Stacey is 45. R&B singer Nokio is 44. Actor Izabella Miko is 42. Actor Luke Grimes is 39. Actor Feliz Ramirez is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought: “Aggression unopposed becomes a contagious disease.” — President Jimmy Carter (1924-)
