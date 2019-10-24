Today is Thursday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2019. There are 68 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 24, 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
Also on this date:
In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, was officially dedicated (it opened to traffic the next day).
In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Conn., at age 53.
In 1989, former television evangelist Jim Bakker was sentenced by a judge in Charlotte, N.C., to 45 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy. (The sentence was later reduced to eight years; it was further reduced to four for good behavior.)
In 1991, “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry died in Santa Monica, Calif., at age 70.
Fun fact
The aptly named Goliath frog, which can weigh more than 6 pounds, use their muscles to lift rocks more than half their bodyweight to build small nursery ponds for their spawn.
Record setters
The largest litter of puppies born is 24, born Nov. 29, 2004, to Tia, a Neopolitan mastiff, owned by Damian Ward and Anne Kellegher of Manea, Cambridgeshire, U.K. They were born by Caesarian section; one was still born and three died in the first week. There were nine females and 15 males.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Knackered:” adjective; (knack·ered). Definition: Tired or exhausted.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 83. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 80. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 74. Actor Kevin Kline is 72. Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 71. Country musician Billy Thomas (Terry McBride and the Ride) is 66. Actor Doug Davidson is 65. Actor B.D. Wong is 59. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 53. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 42. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 40. Singer-actress Monica Arnold is 39. Actress-comedian Casey Wilson is 39. R&B singer and actress Adrienne Bailon Houghton (3lw) is 36. Actor Tim Pocock is 34. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 33. Actress Shenae Grimes is 30. Actress Eliza Taylor is 30. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 24. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 23. Actor Hudson Yang is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.