Today is Tuesday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2019. There are 119 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 3, 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.
Also on this date:
In 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.
In 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; in a radio address, Britain’s King George VI said, “With God’s help, we shall prevail.” The same day, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner SS Athenia about 250 miles off the Irish coast, killing more than 100 out of the 1,400 or so people on board.
In 1962, poet E.E. Cummings died in North Conway, N.H., at age 67.
In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was installed as the 264th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1994, China and Russia proclaimed an end to any lingering hostilities, pledging they would no longer target nuclear missiles or use force against each other.
In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, Calif., by Pierre Omidyar under the name “AuctionWeb.”
Fun fact
The United States has 2.1 million farms. The average farm size is 435 acres.
Riddle me this
What has four legs and a head but can’t walk?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Rummage:” verb; (rum·mage). Definition: To make a thorough search or investigation, or to engage in an undirected or haphazard search.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Pauline Collins is 79. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 77. Actress Valerie Perrine is 76. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 64. Actor Steve Schirripa is 62. Actor Holt McCallany is 55. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 54. Actor Costas Mandylor is 54. Actor Charlie Sheen is 54. Singer Jennifer Paige is 46. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 44. Actress Ashley Jones is 43. Actress Nichole Hiltz is 41. Actor Joel Johnstone is 41. Actor Nick Wechsler is 41. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 40. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 36. Actress Christine Woods is 36. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 35. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 33. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 27.
Riddle answer: A table.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.