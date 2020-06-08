Today is Monday, June 8, the 160th day of 2020. There are 206 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 8, 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)
Also on this date:
In 1845, Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, died in Nashville, Tenn.
In 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party’s convention in Baltimore.
In 1939, Britain’s King George VI and his consort, Queen Elizabeth, arrived in Washington, D.C., where they were received at the White House by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.
In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Fun fact
Only about 20 percent of millionaires have inherited their wealth.
These three tweets
1. I tossed my billiard table into the bathtub. Now I have a swimming pool.
@iMonkGreen
2. It’s Saturday and over 10 boxes just got delivered. It’s like Amazon wants me to get a divorce.
@CantWaitToNap
3. Brain: “Something is wrong.”
Me: “What is it?”
Brain: “You gotta guess.”
@CrisMtzgr
Trending words
“Stiction:” noun; (STIK-shun). Definition: The force required to cause one body in contact with another to begin to move.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Millicent Martin is 86. Actor James Darren is 84. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 80. Singer Chuck Negron is 78. Actress Sonia Braga is 70. Actress Kathy Baker is 70. Country musician Tony Rice is 69. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 69. Actor Griffin Dunne is 65. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 63. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 60. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 58. Actress Julianna Margulies is 53. Actor Dan Futterman is 53. Actor David Sutcliffe is 51. Actress Kelli Williams is 50. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 49. Actor Eion Bailey is 44. Rapper Kanye West is 43. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 42. Actress Torrey DeVitto is 36.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.