Today is Friday, March 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 26, 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Also on this date:
In 1812, an earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
In 1874, poet Robert Frost was born in San Francisco.
In 1892, poet Walt Whitman died in Camden, N.J.
In 1917, the Seattle Metropolitans became the first U.S. team to win the Stanley Cup as they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the finals by a score of 9-1.
In 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states’ legislative districts.
Fun fact
Cats on a ship are thought to bring good luck.
Fitness factoids
1. Walking sideways burns 78 percent more calories than walking forward.
2. The average walking speed for the typical adult is about 3 miles per hour.
3. You need to walk 25 steps to burn off 1 blueberry and about 11 miles to burn off a box of macaroni and cheese.
Trending words
“Hobbit:” noun. Definition: A member of a fictitious peaceful and genial race of small humanlike creatures that dwell underground.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 91. Actor Alan Arkin is 87. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 86. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81. Actor James Caan is 81. Author Erica Jong is 79. Journalist Bob Woodward is 78. Singer Diana Ross is 77. Actor Johnny Crawford is 75. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 73. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 72. Actor Ernest Thomas is 72. Comedian Martin Short is 71. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 69. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 67. Country singer Dean Dillon is 66. Country singer Charly McClain is 65. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 64. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 61. Actor Billy Warlock is 60. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 59. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 59. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 53. Actor Leslie Mann is 49. Actor Amy Smart is 45. Actor Bianca Kajlich is 44. Moderator Margaret Brennan (“Face the Nation”) is 41. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 37. Actor Keira Knightley is 36. Actor Carly Chaikin is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.