Today is Sunday, April 25, the 115th day of 2021. There are 250 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 25, 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, a Union fleet commanded by Flag Officer David G. Farragut captured the city of New Orleans.
In 1898, the United States Congress declared war on Spain; the 10-week conflict resulted in an American victory.
In 1915, during World War I, Allied soldiers invaded the Gallipoli Peninsula in an unsuccessful attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.
In 1944, the United Negro College Fund was founded.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. and Soviet forces linked up on the Elbe River, a meeting that dramatized the collapse of Nazi Germany’s defenses. ... Delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to organize the United Nations.
In 1959, the St. Lawrence Seaway opened to shipping.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)
Fun fact
Tlachihualtepetl, a giant pyramid hidden inside a mountain in modern-day Mexico, is the world’s largest monument. It is four times the size of the Great Pyramid at Giza.
Just for laughs
What is worse than raining cats and dogs?
Hailing taxis.
Trending words
“Woke:” adjective (slang). Definition: Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Al Pacino is 81. Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 77. Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 76. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA) is 76. Actor Talia Shire is 76. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn is 74. Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 71. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 67. Actor Hank Azaria is 57. Rock singer Andy Bell (Erasure) is 57. Rock musician Eric Avery is 56. Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 56. TV personality Jane Clayson is 54. Actor Renee Zellweger is 52. Actor Gina Torres is 52. Actor Jason Lee is 51. Actor Jason Wiles is 51. Actor Emily Bergl is 46. Actor Jonathan Angel is 44. Actor Marguerite Moreau is 44. Singer Jacob Underwood is 41. Actor Melonie Diaz is 37. Actor Sara Paxton is 33. Actor/producer Allisyn Snyder is 25. Actor Jayden Rey is 12.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.