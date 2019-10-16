Today is Wednesday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2019. There are 76 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 16, 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.
Also on this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.
In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a group of 21 men in a raid on Harpers Ferry in western Virginia. (Ten of Brown’s men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured; all were executed.)
In 1916, Planned Parenthood had its beginnings as Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, opened the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, N.Y. (The clinic ended up being raided by police and Sanger was arrested.)
In 1934, Chinese Communists, under siege by the Nationalists, began their “long march” lasting a year from southeastern to northwestern China.
Fun fact
Bruno’s casque-headed frog (Aparasphenodon brunoi) is so venomous that 1 gram of its venom could kill 80 people or 300,000 mice.
That’s punny
I’m looking to sell my Delorean. Good shape, low mileage ... only driven from time to time.
Trending words
“Wheedle:” verb; (whee·dle). Definition: To influence or entice by soft words or flattery, or to gain or get by wheedling.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Angela Lansbury is 94. Actor Peter Bowles is 83. Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 82. Actor Barry Corbin is 79. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 78. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Actress Suzanne Somers is 73. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 72. Producer-director David Zucker is 72. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 71. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 68. Actor Morgan Stevens is 68. Actress Martha Smith is 67. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 63. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 61. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 60. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 59. Actor Randy Vasquez is 58. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 57. Actor Christian Stolte is 57. Actor Todd Stashwick is 51. Actress Terri J. Vaughn is 50. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 50. Rapper B-Rock (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 48. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 48. Actor Paul Sparks is 48. Actress Kellie Martin is 44. Singer John Mayer is 42. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 39. Actress Caterina Scorsone is 39. Actress Brea Grant is 38. Actor Kyler Pettis is 27. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is 27. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.