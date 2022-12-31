Today is Saturday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2022.
Today in history
On Dec. 31, 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.
Also on this date:
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1951, the Marshall Plan expired after distributing more than $12 billion in foreign aid.
In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.
In 1974, private U.S. citizens were allowed to buy and own gold for the first time in more than 40 years.
Fun fact
Pentheraphobia means the fear of your mother-in-law.
They eat what?!
There is a pickle-flavored cotton candy.
Trending words
“Espouse:” verb; (ih-SPOWZ). Definition: To take up and support as a cause, or to marry someone.
— Merriam-Wenster
Today’s birthdays
TV producer George Schlatter is 93. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 85. Actor Sarah Miles is 81. Actor Barbara Carrera is 81. Rock musician Andy Summers is 80. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 79. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 78. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 76. Actor Tim Matheson is 75. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 75. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 74. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 71. Actor James Remar is 69. Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 64. Actor Val Kilmer is 63. Singer Paul Westerberg is 63. Actor Don Diamont is 60. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 60. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 59. Actor Gong Li is 57. Author Nicholas Sparks is 57. Actor Lance Reddick is 53. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 50. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 47. Donald Trump Jr. is 45. Rapper PSY is 45. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 43. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 43. Actor Ricky Whittle is 43. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is 43. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 37. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 33. U.S. Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman is 33. U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contactd at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
