Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2021. There are 59 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 2, 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev, became the first residents of the international space station.
Also on this date:
In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the signing of proclamations by President Benjamin Harrison.
In 1917, British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour issued a declaration expressing support for a “national home” for the Jews in Palestine.
In 1947, Howard Hughes piloted his huge wooden flying boat, the Hughes H-4 Hercules (derisively dubbed the “Spruce Goose” by detractors), on its only flight, which lasted about a minute over Long Beach Harbor in California.
In 1976, former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter became the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president as he defeated incumbent Gerald R. Ford.
Fun fact
Camels have three eyelids to protect themselves from the blowing desert sand..
Riddle me this
What has a lock, but no door?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Arch:” adjective; (AHRCH). Definition: Principal or chief.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 83. Actor Stefanie Powers is 79. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 76. Actor Kate Linder is 74. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 63. Actor Peter Mullan is 62. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 60. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 58. Actor Jenny Robertson (“Bull Durham”) is 58. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 57. Actor Sean Kanan is 55. Actor David Schwimmer is 55. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 54. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 54. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 54. Rock musician Fieldy is 52. Actor Meta Golding is 50. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 50. Actor Marisol Nichols is 50. Rapper Nelly is 47. Actor Danny Cooksey is 46. Rock musician Chris Walla is 46. Actor Reshma Shetty is 44. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” “Dancing With the Stars”) is 41. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt is 31.
Riddle answer: A keyboard.
