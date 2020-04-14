Today is Tuesday, April 14, the 105th day of 2020. There are 261 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington.
Also on this date:
In 1759, German-born English composer George Frideric Handel died in London at age 74.
In 1902, James Cash Penney opened his first store, The Golden Rule, in Kemmerer, Wyo.
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
In 1935, the “Black Sunday” dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness.
In 1939, the John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath” was first published by Viking Press.
In 1956, Ampex Corp. demonstrated the first practical videotape recorder at the National Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters Convention in Chicago.
Fun fact
The oldest rocks in the Grand Canyon are almost two billion years old.
Riddle me this
What is that which every one can divide, but no one can see where it has been divided?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Pandiculation:” noun; (pan-dik-yuh-LAY-shun). Definition: A stretching and stiffening especially of the trunk and extremities (as when fatigued and drowsy or after waking from sleep).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Loretta Lynn is 88. Actress Julie Christie is 80. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 79. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 75. Actor John Shea is 72. Actor Peter Capaldi is 62. Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 60. Actor Brad Garrett is 60. Actor Robert Carlyle is 59. Rock singer-musician John Bell (Widespread Panic) is 58. Actor Robert Clendenin is 56. Actress Catherine Dent is 55. Actor Lloyd Owen is 54. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 54. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 53. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 52. Actor Adrien Brody is 47. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 47. Rapper DaBrat is 46. Actor Antwon Tanner is 45. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is 43. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 43. Roots singer JD McPherson is 43. Rock singer Win Butler (Arcade Fire) is 40. Actress Claire Coffee is 40. Actor Christian Alexander is 30. Actor Nick Krause is 28. Actress Vivien Cardone is 27. Actor Graham Phillips is 27. Actress Skyler Samuels is 26. Actress Abigail Breslin is 24.
Riddle answer: Water.
