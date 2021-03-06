Today is Saturday, March 6, the 65th day of 2021. There are 300 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 6, 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
Also on this date:
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.
In 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
In 1962, what became known as the Ash Wednesday Storm began pounding the mid-Atlantic coast; over a three-day period, the storm resulted in 40 deaths and caused more than $200 million in property damage.
In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
Fun fact
“Loganamnosis” is a word to describe an obsession with recalling a specific word that has been forgotten
They eat what?!
In Namibia, they don’t stop at just the legs, thigh and feet of the bullfrog — they eat the whole thing.
Trending words
“Abhor:” verb; (ub-HOR). Definition: To regard with extreme repugnance, to feel hatred or loathing for: loathe.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 97. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 95. Dancer-actor Carmen de Lavallade is 90. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 84. Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 82. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 81. Actor Ben Murphy is 79. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 77. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (the Zombies) is 76. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 75. Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 74. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 74. Singer Kiki Dee is 74. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 68. Actor Tom Arnold is 62. Actor D.L. Hughley is 58. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 54. Actor Connie Britton is 54. Actor Moira Kelly is 53. Actor Amy Pietz is 52. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 51. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 49. Country singer Trent Willmon is 48. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 47. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 44. Actor Shaun Evans is 41. MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 35. Actor Eli Marienthal is 35. Actor Jimmy Galeota is 35. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 30. Actor Dillon Freasier is 25. Actor Savannah Stehlin is 25. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“Wonderstruck”) is 18.
