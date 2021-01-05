Today is Tuesday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2021. There are 360 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 5, 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
Also on this date:
In 1896, an Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Ala, at about age 80.
In 1949, in his State of the Union address, President Harry S. Truman labeled his administration the Fair Deal.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered development of the space shuttle.
In 1975, “The Wiz,” a musical version of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway.
Fun fact
The Earth weighs about 13,170,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (thirteen septillion, one hundred seventy sextillion) pounds.
Riddle me this
What kind of tree can you carry in your hand?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Dissociate:” verb; (dih-SOH-shee-ayt). Definition: To separate from association or union with another, disunite or to subject to chemical dissociation, or to mutate especially reversibly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale is 93. Actor Robert Duvall is 90. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 83. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 81. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 79. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 75. Actor Ted Lange is 73. Rhythm-and-blues musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 72. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 68. Actor Clancy Brown is 62. Singer Iris Dement is 60. Actor Suzy Amis is 59. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 56. Actor Vinnie Jones is 56. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 55. Actor Joe Flanigan is 54. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 53. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 53. Actor Heather Paige Kent is 52. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 52. Actor Shea Whigham is 52. Actor Derek Cecil is 48. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin is 47. Actor Bradley Cooper is 46. Actor January Jones is 43. Actor Brooklyn Sudano is 40. Actor Franz Drameh is 28.
Riddle answer: A palm.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.