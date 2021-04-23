Today is Friday, April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 23, 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
Also on this date:
In 1616 (Old Style calendar), English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
In 1943, U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less went into effect.
Fun fact
The average American child eats 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before they graduate high school.
Fitness factoids
1. Research indicates that exposure to an hour of natural light in the morning will help you sleep better.
2. Sunshine regulates your circadian rhythm by telling your body when to increase and decrease melatonin levels.
3. Being outside will help the body naturally regulate melatonin, which can help reduce stress.
Trending words
“Ebullient:” adjective; (ih-BULL-yunt). Definition: Boiling, agitated, or having or showing liveliness and enthusiasm.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor David Birney is 82. Actor Lee Majors is 82. Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 78. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 74. Actor Blair Brown is 74. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 72. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 72. Actor James Russo is 68. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 67. Actor Judy Davis is 66. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61. Actor Craig Sheffer is 61. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 60. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 56. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 53. Actor Scott Bairstow is 51. Actor-writer John Lutz is 48. Actor Barry Watson is 47. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 44. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 44. Actor Kal Penn is 44. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 44. Actor Jaime King is 42. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 38. Actor Aaron Hill is 38. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 37. Actor Rachel Skarsten is 36.. Model Gigi Hadid is 26. Tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 25. U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 21.
