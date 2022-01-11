Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).
Also on this date:
In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to withdraw from the Union.
In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, Calif., that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.
In 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued “Smoking and Health,” a report that concluded that “cigarette smoking contributes substantially to mortality from certain specific diseases and to the overall death rate.”
Fun fact
Rainforest canopies have their own soil that is completely distinct from the soil on the ground. This “canopy soil” forms on the tops of branches from the death of mosses and plants, and sustains a large number of microbial communities.
Riddle me this
Only one color, but not one size, Stuck at the bottom, yet easily flies. Present in sun, but not in rain, Doing no harm, and feeling no pain. What is it?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Layman:” noun; (LAY-mun). Definition 1: A person who belongs to a religion but is a not a member of its clergy. Definition 2: Layman is also used for someone who does not belong to a particular profession or is not an expert in some field.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien is 88. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 88. Movie director Joel Zwick is 80. Country singer Naomi Judd is 76. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 70. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 66. Actor Phyllis Logan is 66. Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 64. Actor Kim Coles is 60. Actor Jason Connery is 59. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (“My Three Sons”) is 59. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 54. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 52. Singer Mary J. Blige is 51. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 51. Actor Marc Blucas is 50. Actor Amanda Peet is 50. Actor Rockmond Dunbar is 49. Actor Aja Naomi King is 37. Actor Kristolyn Lloyd is 37. Reality TV star Jason Wahler is 35. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 25.
Riddle answer: A shadow.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.