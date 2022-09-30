Today is Friday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2022. There are 92 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 30, 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.
Also on this date:
In 1791, Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” premiered in Vienna, Austria.
In 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time; the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 (the Yankees went on to win the Series four games to three).
In 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end.
In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.
In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, Calif.
In 1960, “The Flintstones,” network television’s first animated prime-time series, debuted on ABC.
Fun fact
The temperature of the days leading up to autumn affects the way leaves will change color and how long they’ll stay on trees.
Fitness factoids
1. No fruits have cholesterol.
2. Diets rich in potassium may help maintain a healthy blood pressure.
3. Vitamin C is important for growth and repair of all body tissues.
Trending words
“Kerfuffle:” noun; (ker-FUFF-ul). Definition: A disturbance or fuss typically caused by a dispute or conflict.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Angie Dickinson is 91. Singer Cissy Houston is 89. Singer Johnny Mathis is 87. Actor Len Cariou is 83. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 79. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 77. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 76. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 72. Actor Victoria Tennant is 72. Actor John Finn is 70. Rock musician John Lombardo is 70. Singer Deborah Allen is 69. Actor Calvin Levels is 68. Actor Fran Drescher is 65. Country singer Marty Stuart is 64. Actor Debrah Farentino is 63. Actor Crystal Bernard is 61. Actor Eric Stoltz is 61. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 60. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 59. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 58. Actor Monica Bellucci is 58. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 58. Actor Lisa Thornhill is 56. Actor Andrea Roth is 55. Actor Amy Landecker is 53. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 48. Actor Marion Cotillard is 47. Actor Christopher Jackson is 47. Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is 47. Actor Stark Sands is 44. Actor Mike Damus is 43. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 41. Actor Lacey Chabert is 40. Actor Kieran Culkin is 40. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 38.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
