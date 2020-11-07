Today is Saturday, Nov. 7, the 312th day of 2020. There are 54 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 7, 1967, Carl Stokes was elected the first Black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.
Also on this date:
In 1811, U.S. forces led by Indiana Territory Gov. William Henry Harrison defeated warriors from Tecumseh’s Confederacy in the Battle of Tippecanoe.
In 1867, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie was born in Warsaw.
In 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1962, Richard M. Nixon, having lost California’s gubernatorial race, held what he called his “last press conference,” telling reporters, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.”
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was re-elected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.
In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the governor’s race in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor in U.S. history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York City’s first Black mayor.
Fun fact
English is spoken by more than 2 billion people in the world and there are more people who have learned it as a second language than there are native speakers.
They eat what?!
Densuke watermelons, or black watermelons, have a rind that is much darker and the flesh is known to be much sweeter than the regular watermelons sold elsewhere in the world. They are grown only in the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan.
Trending words
“Candidate:” noun; (KAN-duh-dayt). Definition: One that aspires to or is nominated or qualified for an office, membership, or award; one likely or suited to undergo or be chosen for something specified, or a student in the process of meeting final requirements for a degree.
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 90. Actor Barry Newman is 82. Actor Dakin Matthews is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 78. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 78. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 77. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 68. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 65. Actor Julie Pinson is 53. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 52. Actor Michelle Clunie is 51. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 50. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 48. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 48. Actor Yunjin Kim is 47. Actor Adam DeVine is 37. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 37. Actor Lucas Neff is 35. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 32. Rock singer Lorde is 24.
