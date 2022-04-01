Today is Friday, April 1, the 91st day of 2022. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool’s Day.
Today in history
On April 1, 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days. Twenty years later, on April 1, 1992, the National Hockey League Players’ Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days.
Also on this date:
In 1865, during the Civil War, Union forces routed Confederate soldiers in the Battle of Five Forks in Virginia.
In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.
In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. (Hitler was released in December 1924; during his time behind bars, he wrote his autobiographical screed, “Mein Kampf.”)
In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
Fun fact
The Walt Disney Company was founded by brothers Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney in 1923. Originally, the company was called Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.
Fitness factoids
1. Walking more than 4 hours per week reduces the risk of death by heart disease, studies show.
2. Consumption of red meat can lead to bad body odor.
3. Science says, when working out, fat is converted into carbon dioxide and leaves the body through the lungs.
Trending words
“Chagrin:” noun; (shuh-GRIN). Definition: A distress of mind caused by humiliation, disappointment or failure.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Don Hastings is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 72. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole is 70. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 69. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 50. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 49. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 47. Actor David Oyelowo is 46. Actor JJ Field is 44. Singer Bijou Phillips is 42. Actor Sam Huntington is 40. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 40. Actor Matt Lanter is 39. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 37. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 36. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 35. Actor Asa Butterfield is 25. Actor Tyler Wladis is 12.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.