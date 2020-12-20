Today is Sunday, Dec. 20, the 355th day of 2020. There are 11 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 20, 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.
Also on this date:
In 1790, the first successful cotton mill in the United States began operating at Pawtucket, R.I.
In 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Ga., as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his “March to the Sea.”
In 1924, Adolf Hitler was released from prison after serving nine months for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
In 1963, the Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in the Eastern sector for the holidays.
In 1978, former White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman was released from prison after serving 18 months for his role in the Watergate cover-up.
In 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Dona Paz, a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.
Fun fact
In Japan, Christmas is considered the “Festival of Love.”
Just for laughs
My friend said, “My kid refuses to eat fish. What do you think is a good replacement?”
Me: “Cats. Cats love fish.”
Trending words
“Doyen:” noun; (DOY-un). Definition: The senior member of a body or group, a person considered to be knowledgeable or uniquely skilled as a result of long experience in some field of endeavor, or the oldest example of a category.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 79. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 76. Rock musician Peter Criss is 75. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 74. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 74. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 74. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 72. Actor Jenny Agutter is 68. Actor Michael Badalucco is 66. Actor Blanche Baker is 64. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 63. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 63. Actor Joel Gretsch is 57. Country singer Kris Tyler is 56. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 54. Actor Nicole deBoer is 50. Movie director Todd Phillips is 50. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 38. Actor Jonah Hill is 37. Actor Bob Morley is 36. Singer JoJo is 30. Actor Colin Woodell is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.