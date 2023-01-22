Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2023. There are 343 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2023. There are 343 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion.
Also on this date:
In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.
In 1938, Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town” was performed publicly for the first time in Princeton, New Jersey.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.
In 1947, America’s first commercially licensed television station west of the Mississippi, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, made its official debut.
In 1953, the Arthur Miller drama “The Crucible” opened on Broadway.
In 1995, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port, Mass., at age 104.
In 1997, the Senate confirmed Madeleine Albright as the nation’s first female secretary of state.
In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski pleaded guilty in Sacramento, Calif., to being the Unabomber responsible for three deaths and 29 injuries in return for a sentence of life in prison without parole.
In 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, the second-highest in NBA history, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
In 2008, actor Heath Ledger, 28, was found dead of an accidental prescription overdose in a New York City apartment.
Fun fact
Rare diamonds come in different shades of red, green, orange, yellow, brown, black, pink and blue.
Just for laughs
Why did the credit card go to jail?
It was guilty as charged.
Trending words
“Misanthrope:” noun; (MISS-un-throhp). Definition: Someone who hates people in general.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Piper Laurie is 91. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (“The Galloping Gourmet”) is 89. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 86. Singer Steve Perry is 74. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 71. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 70. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 68. Actor Linda Blair is 64. Actor Diane Lane is 58. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 58. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 55. Actor Olivia d’Abo is 54. Actor Katie Finneran is 52. Actor Gabriel Macht is 51. Actor Balthazar Getty is 48. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 43. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 43. Pop singer Willa Ford is 42. Actor Beverley Mitchell is 42. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody (Evanescence) is 42. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 41. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole is 40. Rapper Logic is 33. Tennis player Alizé Cornet is 33. Actor Sami Gayle is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.