On Dec. 29, 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”
In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.
In 1808, the 17th president of the United States, Andrew Johnson, was born in Raleigh, N.C.
In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
In 1967, Hyundai Motor Co. was founded in Seoul, South Korea.
In 1975, a bomb exploded in the main terminal of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing 11 people (it’s never been determined who was responsible).
In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place).
Taking naps during the day can improve your memory and cut your risk of heart disease.
The steamed burger is found all over central Connecticut. The burger is steamed with molten-hot cheese steamed separately and poured on top to create a gooey twist on an American classic.
“Enervate:” adjective; (ener·vate). Definition: Lacking physical, mental or moral vigor.
Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 96. Actress Inga Swenson is 86. ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 84. Actress Barbara Steele is 81. Actor Jon Voight is 80. Country singer Ed Bruce is 79. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 72. Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 72. Actor Ted Danson is 71. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 67. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 65. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 59. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 59. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 57. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 54. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 53. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 52. Actor Jason Gould is 52. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 51. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 51. Actress Jennifer Ehle is 49. Actor Patrick Fischler is 49. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 48. Actor Kevin Weisman is 48. Actor Jude Law is 46. Actress Maria Dizzia is 44. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 44. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 43. Actress Katherine Moennig is 41. Actor Diego Luna is 39. Actress Alison Brie is 36. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 35. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 31. Actress Jane Levy is 29. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 23. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 20.
