Today is Tuesday, March 10, the 70th day of 2020. There are 296 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 10, 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union’s leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.
Also on this date:
- In 1848, the U.S. Senate ratified the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which ended the Mexican-American War.
- In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.
- In 1906, about 1,100 miners in northern France were killed by a coal-dust explosion.
- In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, N.Y.; she was in her 90s.
Fun fact
The average person uses around 80 pounds of oxygen every day.
Riddle me this
What has teeth but cannot bite?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Chapfallen:” adjective; (CHAP-faw-lun). Definition: Having the lower jaw hanging loosely: cast down in spirit or depressed.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Talk show host Ralph Emery is 87. Actor Chuck Norris is 80. Playwright David Rabe is 80. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 80. Actress Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 78. Actor Richard Gant is 76. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 73. Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 73. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 71. Actress Aloma Wright is 70. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 67. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 67. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 65. Actress Shannon Tweed is 63. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 62. Actress Sharon Stone is 62. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 60. Magician Lance Burton is 60. Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 59. Actress Jasmine Guy is 58. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 57. Music producer Rick Rubin is 57. Britain’s Prince Edward is 56. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 54. Actor Stephen Mailer is 54. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 52. Actress Paget Brewster is 51. Actor Jon Hamm is 49. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 48. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 46. Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 45. Actor Jeff Branson is 43. Actress Bree Turner is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 43. Actor Edi Gathegi is 41. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 37. Actress Olivia Wilde is 36. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 31. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 29. Actress Emily Osment is 28.
Riddle answer: A comb.
