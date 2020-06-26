Today is Friday, June 26, the 178th day of 2020. There are 188 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 26, 1948, the Berlin Airlift began in earnest after the Soviet Union cut off land and water routes to the isolated western sector of Berlin.
Also on this date:
In 1911, John J. McDermott became the first American-born golf player to win the U.S. Open, played in Chicago.
In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force deployed to France during World War I landed in St. Nazaire.
In 1974, the supermarket price scanner made its debut in Troy, Ohio, as a 10-pack of Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit chewing gum costing 67 cents and bearing a Uniform Product Code (UPC) was scanned by a Marsh Supermarket cashier.
In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
Fun fact
On an average day, one cow will produce 9 to 10 gallons of milk. During peak production, some cows produce more than 20 gallons a day.
Fitness factoids
1. Experts say it’s better, safer and more effective to stretch after you have warmed up your muscles.
2. One pound of belly fat equals about 3,500 calories.
3. Although you only burn calories for a limited time after aerobic exercise, the aerobic boost to your metabolism continues to help lower your blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.
Trending words
“Masterful:” adjective; (MASS-ter-ful). Definition: Inclined and usually competent to act as master, suggestive of a domineering nature, or having or reflecting the power and skill of a master.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 86. Actor Josef Sommer is 86. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 82. Rock singer Georgie Fame is 77. Actor Clive Francis is 74. Rhythm and blues singer Brenda Holloway is 74. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 70. Actor Robert Davi is 69. Actor Gedde Watanabe is 65. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 64. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 63. U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 59. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 52. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 51. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 50. Actress Rebecca Budig is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein (Newsboys) is 46. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 46. Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 41. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 40. Actress Aubrey Plaza is 36. Actress-singer Jennette McCurdy is 28. Actress-singer Ariana Grande is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.