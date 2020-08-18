Today is Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 231st day of 2020. There are 135 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
Also on this date:
In 1838, the first marine expedition sponsored by the U.S. government set sail from Hampton Roads, Va.; the crews traveled the southern Pacific Ocean, gathering scientific information.
In 1846, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces led by Gen. Stephen W. Kearny occupied Santa Fe in present-day New Mexico.
In 1894, Congress established the Bureau of Immigration.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.
In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
Fun fact
Lobsters use the tiny sensory hairs along their legs to “taste” their food.
Riddle me this
What has lots of eyes, but can’t see?
Trending words
“Malaise:” noun; (muh-LAYZ). Definition: An indefinite feeling of debility or lack of health often indicative of or accompanying the onset of an illness, or a vague sense of mental or moral ill-being.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 93. Movie director Roman Polanski is 87. Olympic gold medal decathlete Rafer Johnson is 85. Actor-director Robert Redford is 84. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 78. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 75. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 70. Country singer Jamie O’Hara is 70. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 68. Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 65. Actor Denis Leary is 63. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 62. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 58. Bluegrass musician Jimmy Mattingly is 58. Actor Adam Storke is 58. Actor Craig Bierko is 56. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 52. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 51. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 51. Actor Christian Slater is 51. Actor Edward Norton is 51. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 45. Actor-writer-director Hadjii is 44. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 44. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 41. Actor Mika Boorem is 33. Actor Maia Mitchell is 27. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 25.
Riddle answer: A potato.
