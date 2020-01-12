Today is Sunday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2020. There are 354 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 12, 1828, the United States and Mexico signed a Treaty of Limits defining the boundary between the two countries to be the same as the one established by an 1819 treaty between the U.S. and Spain.
Also on this date:
In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.
In 1932, Hattie W. Caraway became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate after initially being appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of her late husband, Thaddeus.
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Sipuel v. Board of Regents of University of Oklahoma, unanimously ruled that state law schools could not discriminate against applicants on the basis of race.
In 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit.
Fun fact
Jaguars have such powerful jaws that they kill their prey by biting into the brain directly through the skull.
Just for laughs
What do lazy people do for exercise?
Diddly-squats.
Trending words
“Agrarian:” adjective; (uh-GRAIR-ee-un). Definition: Of or relating to fields or lands or their tenure: of, relating to, or characteristic of farmers or their way of life; or organized or designed to promote agricultural interests.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Amazing Kreskin is 85. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 81. Actor Anthony Andrews is 72. Movie director Wayne Wang is 71. Actress Kirstie Alley is 69. Political commentator Rush Limbaugh is 69. Writer Walter Mosley is 68. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 68. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 66. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 63. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 62. Actor Oliver Platt is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 60. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 56. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 55. Actor Olivier Martinez is 54. Rapper TBird (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 53. Model Vendela is 53. Actress Farrah Forke is 52. Actress Rachael Harris is 52. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 50. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 50. Actress Zabryna Guevara is 48. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 47. Rock musician Matt Wong (Reel Big Fish) is 47. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 42. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Amerie is 40. Actress Issa Rae is 35. Actress Naya Rivera is 33. Actor Will Rothhaar is 33. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 32. Rock singer ZAYN is 27. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (“The X Factor”) is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.