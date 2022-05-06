Today is Friday, May 6, the 126th day of 2022. There are 239 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 6, 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, N.J.; 35 of the 97 people on board were killed along with a crewman on the ground.
Also on this date:
In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese immigrants from the U.S. for 10 years (Arthur had opposed an earlier version with a 20-year ban).
In 1935, the Works Progress Administration began operating under an executive order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1942, during World War II, some 15,000 American and Filipino troops on Corregidor island surrendered to Japanese forces.
In 1954, medical student Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.
Fun fact
In 2021, there were more than 1 billion vehicles being used around the world.
Fitness factoids
1. Science shows that pasture-fed meat provides more essential fat to our body as compared to grain-fed ones.
2. An ill-ventilated office or apartment can be more damaging than outdoor pollution.
3. A 2015 study showed the hippocampus (part of the brain responsible for memory) begins to decrease in volume faster in men than in women.
Trending words
“Schmooze:” verb; (SHMOOZ). Definition: To chat in a friendly and persuasive manner especially so as to gain favor, business or connections.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 91. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 88. Rock singer Bob Seger is 77. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 77. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 76. Actor Alan Dale is 75. Actor Ben Masters is 75. Actor Richard Cox is 74. Actor Gregg Henry is 70. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 69. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 67. Actor Roma Downey is 62. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 62. Actor Julianne Phillips is 62. Actor-director George Clooney is 61. Actor Clay O’Brien is 61. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 58. Actor Leslie Hope is 57. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 56. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 51. Actor Stacey Oristano is 43. Model/TV personality Tiffany Coyne is 40. Actor Adrianne Palicki is 39. Actor Gabourey Sidibe is 39. Rapper Meek Mill is 35. Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 32. Actor-singer Naomi Scott is 29. Actor Noah Galvin is 28.
