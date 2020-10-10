Today is Saturday, Oct. 10, the 284th day of 2020. There are 82 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 10, 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Md.
Also on this date
In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising that led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.
In 1913, the Panama Canal was effectively completed as President Woodrow Wilson sent a signal from the White House by telegraph, setting off explosives that destroyed a section of the Gamboa dike.
In 1917, legendary jazz composer and pianist Thelonious Monk was born in Rocky Mount, N.C.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologized to the finance minister of Ghana, Komla Agbeli Gbdemah, after the official was refused seating in a Howard Johnson’s restaurant near Dover, Del.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.
Fun fact
Cotton candy is called “candy floss” in the U.K. and India, “fairy floss” in Australia and Finland, “papa’s beard” in France, and “grandma’s hair” in Greece.
They eat what?!
Akutaq, or Eskimo ice cream, is a traditional Native Alaskan dish made using reindeer fat, seal oil, snow, wild berries and sugar, if available.
Trending words
“Ineptitude:” noun. Definition: The quality or state of being inept or incompetent.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Illinois Sen. Adlai Stevenson III is 90. Actor Peter Coyote is 79. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 74. Actor Charles Dance is 74. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 72. Actor Jessica Harper is 71. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 70. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 67. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 66. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 62. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 62. Actor Julia Sweeney is 61. Actor Bradley Whitford is 61. Musician Martin Kemp is 59. Actor Jodi Benson is 59. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 57. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 55. Rock musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) is 53. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 51. Actor Manu Bennett is 51. Actor Joelle Carter is 51. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey is 51. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 47. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 46. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 42. Singer Mya is 41. Actor Dan Stevens is 38. Singer Cherie is 36. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 34. Actor Rose McIver is 32. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 31.
