Today is Tuesday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2021. There are 318 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson in Tennessee ended as some 12,000 Confederate soldiers surrendered; Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s victory earned him the moniker “Unconditional Surrender Grant.”
In 1868, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was organized in New York City.
In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.
In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Conn., on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.
In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.
In 1968, the nation’s first 911 emergency telephone system was inaugurated in Haleyville, Ala., as the speaker of the Alabama House, Rankin Fite, placed a call from the mayor’s office in City Hall to a red telephone at the police station (also located in City Hall) that was answered by U.S. Rep. Tom Bevill.
In 1996, eleven people were killed in a fiery collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a Maryland commuter train in Silver Spring, Md.
Fun fact
“Hurkle-durkle” is an old Scottish word meaning to lie in bed after it is time to get up and get going
Riddle me this
What can run but can’t walk?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Durable:” adjective; (DUR-uh-bul). Definition: Able to exist for a long time without significant deterioration.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 91. Actor William Katt is 70. Actor LeVar Burton is 64. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 63. Actor Lisa Loring is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 62. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 60. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 56. Actor Sarah Clarke is 50. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 48. Actor Mahershala Ali is 47. Singer Sam Salter is 46. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 43. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 39. Actor Chloe Wepper is 35. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 34. Rock musician Danielle Haim (HYM) is 32. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 32. Actor Mike Weinberg is 28.
Riddle answer: A drop of water.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.