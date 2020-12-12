Today is Saturday, Dec. 12, the 347th day of 2020. There are 19 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 12, 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.
Also on this date:
In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first Black lawmaker sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.
In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane; at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster. ... Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Neb.
In 1974, “The Godfather, Part II,” a Paramount Pictures release, premiered in New York.
In 1977, the dance movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.
Fun fact
The heart of the blue whale, the largest animal on Earth, is five feet long and weighs 400 pounds. The whale in total weighs 40,000 pounds.
They eat what?!
Chicken foot in stew peas (just what it sounds like) is eaten in Jamaica.
Trending words
“Spontaneous:” adjective; (spahn-TAY-nee-us). Definition 1: Proceeding from natural feeling or native tendency without external constraint or arising from a momentary impulse. Definition 2: Produced without being planted or without human labor: indigenous, developing or occurring without apparent external influence, force, cause or treatment, not apparently contrived or manipulated.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former TV host Bob Barker is 97. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 88. Singer Connie Francis is 83. Singer Dionne Warwick is 80. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 77. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 74. Actor Bill Nighy is 71. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 70. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 68. Author Lorna Landvik is 66. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 63. Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 62. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 59. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 58. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 57. Author Sophie Kinsella is 51. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 51. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 50. Actor Madchen Amick is 50. Actor Regina Hall is 50. Country singer Hank Williams III is 48. Actor Mayim Bialik is 45. Model Bridget Hall is 43. Actor Lucas Hedges is 24. Actor Sky Katz is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.