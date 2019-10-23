Today is Wednesday, Oct. 23, the 296th day of 2019. There are 69 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 23, 1973, President Richard Nixon agreed to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.
Also on this date:
In 1707, the first Parliament of Great Britain, created by the Acts of Union between England and Scotland, held its first meeting.
In 1910, Blanche S. Scott became the first woman to make a public solo airplane flight, reaching an altitude of 12 feet at a park in Fort Wayne, Ind.
In 1915, tens of thousands of women paraded up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote.
In 1925, talk show host Johnny Carson was born in Corning, Iowa.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte Gulf began, resulting in a major Allied victory against Japanese forces.
Fun fact
More than 60,000 people are flying over the U.S. in airplanes right now.
That’s punny
Me: “I’m not saying a word without my lawyer present.”
Cop: “You are the lawyer.”
Lawyer: “So where’s my present?”
Trending words
“Deke:” verb. Definition: To fake (an opponent) out of position (as in ice hockey), or to deke an opponent.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Philip Kaufman is 83. Soccer great Pele is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Barbara Ann Hawkins (The Dixie Cups) is 76. Former ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross is 71. Actor Michael Rupert is 68. Movie director Ang Lee is 65. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 63. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 63. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 62. Movie director Sam Raimi is 60. Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 60. Rock musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) is 55. Christian/jazz singer David Thomas (Take 6) is 53. Country singer-musician Junior Bryant is 51. Actor Jon Huertas is 50. Movie director Chris Weitz is 50. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 50. Bluegrass musician Eric Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 49. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 47. Actress Vivian Bang is 46. Rock musician Eric Bass (Shinedown) is 45. TV personality and host Cat Deeley is 43. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 43. Actress Saycon Sengbloh is 42. Rock singer Matthew Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 36. TV personality Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Miguel is 34. Actress Masiela Lusha is 34. Actress Emilia Clarke is 33. Actress Briana Evigan is 33. Actress Inbar Lavi is 33. Actress Jessica Stroup is 33. Neo-soul musician Allen Branstetter (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 29. Actress Taylor Spreitler is 26. Actress Margaret Qualley is 25. Actress Amandla Stenberg is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.