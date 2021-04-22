Today is Thursday, April 22, the 112th day of 2021. There are 253 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 22, 2005, Zacarias Moussaoui pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom outside Washington, D.C., to conspiring with the Sept. 11 hijackers to kill Americans. (Moussaoui is serving a life prison sentence.)
Also on this date:
In 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began at noon as thousands of homesteaders staked claims.
In 1898, Congress authorized creation of the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry, also known as the “Rough Riders.”
In 1915, the first full-scale use of deadly chemicals in warfare took place as German forces unleashed chlorine gas against Allied troops at the start of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I; thousands of soldiers are believed to have died.
In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
Fun fact
There are a couple of McDonald’s in Los Angeles that serve no food. There is a suburban and city style restaurant purely for filming when the set needs to be a McDonald’s.
Record setters
The most dangerous ant in the world is the bulldog ant (Myrmecia pyriformis) found in coastal regions in Australia. In attack it uses its sting and jaws simultaneously. There have been at least three human fatalities since 1936, the latest a Victorian farmer in 1988.
Trending words
“Touchstone:” noun; (TUTCH-stohn). Definition 1: A fundamental or quintessential part or feature; basis, a test or criterion for determining the quality or genuineness of a thing. Definition 2: A black siliceous stone related to flint and used to test the purity of gold and formerly silver by the streak left on the stone when rubbed by the metal.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Estelle Harris is 93. Actor Jack Nicholson is 84. Singer Mel Carter is 82. Author Janet Evanovich is 78. Country singer Cleve Francis is 76. Movie director John Waters is 75. Singer Peter Frampton is 71. Rock singer-musician Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics; Squeeze) is 70. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 67. Actor Ryan Stiles is 62. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 62. Comedian and entertainment executive Byron Allen is 60. Actor Chris Makepeace is 57. Rock musician Fletcher Dragge is 55. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 55. Actor Sheryl Lee is 54. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 50. Actor Eric Mabius is 50. Actor Ingo Rademacher is 50. Rock musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) is 47. Actor Malcolm Barrett is 41. Actor Cassidy Freeman is 39. Actor Michelle Ryan is 37. Actor Zack Gottsagen is 36. Actor Amber Heard is 35. Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 32. Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.